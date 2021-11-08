These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
HADLEY, Mary Alice, 83, passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at PrimRose Memory Care in Weston, Wis. Services: Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Sunset Funeral Home at 10 a.m. Visitation: Friday, November 12, 2021 at Sunset Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m.
MILLER, Ella Miles, 80, passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at her home surrounded by loved ones. Services: Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at First Assembly of God in Danville at 1 p.m. Visitation: Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Sunset Funeral Home from 4-7 p.m. Burial: Private burial service at Oak Hill Cemetery.
PORTER, William S., 59, passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Per his request, a family gathering will be held at a later fate. Rortvedt Funeral Services and Crematory is assisting the family.
PIGG, Sharon K., 78, passed away at 10:40 a.m. on Thursday, November 4,2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Services: 11 a.m. Friday, November 12, 2021 at the Hume United Methodist Church with Pastor Troy Warner and Marvin Smith officiating. Visitation: 10a.m. until service time Friday at the church. Burial: At the Young American Cemetery in Hume.
NEUMAN, Juanita L, 68, passed away at 11:36 a.m. on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at her home. Graveside Services: 10 a.m. Friday, November 12, 2021 at Jones Grove Cemetery in Catlin with Pastor Zach LeCrone officiating. Robison Chapel in Catlin is handling the arrangements.
ELLIOT, William R., 95, passed away at 9:50 a.m. EDT Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Whitlock Place in Crawfordsville, Ind. Services: 11 a.m. EST Friday, November 12, 2021, at Benson Chapel United Methodist Church in Covington. Burial: Mount Hope Cemetery in Covington. Visitation: 10 a.m. EST Friday, November 12, 2021 until time of services at the church.
MCLAIN, Thomas Wayne, 68, formerly of Hoopeston, passed away peacefully at 6:35 a.m. Saturday, October 16, 2021 at his home. Cremation rites have been accorded. Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 at Anderson Funeral Home with Shawon Wise officiating. Visitation: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the funeral home.
