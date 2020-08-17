These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
SHERMAN, Sandra (Sandi) Lee, 72, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 8:12 p.m. at OSF Sacred Heart surrounded by her family. A celebration of Sandi’s life will be held privately by her family. Her arrangements were entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Georgetown. Burial: Forest Park Cemetery, Georgetown.
SMITH, Dale F., died Aug. 15, 2020. Services: Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Friday, August 21, 2020. Celebration of Life: 30 Penny Lane, Oakwood, at 5 p.m. so that friends may join the family.
SAMPLE, Cliston E. passed on August 14, 2020. Visitation: Wednesday, 1 -1:45 p.m. for people over 75 at the Sterling Christian Church; visitation for all others from 1:45 – until service time at 4 p.m. at the church.
PENCE, Peggy J. (Nelson), 81, passed away at 7:20 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, surrounded by her loved ones. A private family service will be held. Burial: Jordan Cemetery in Pence, Ind. Grady Funeral home is entrusted with arrangements.
