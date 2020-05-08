These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
EBLE, Thomas Gordon, 70, died at 4 a.m. at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. Arrangements are incomplete at Owens Funeral Home, Champaign.
STAHL, Celestine L., 97, died at 3:26 p.m. Friday, May 8, 2020, at Palm Terrace of Mattoon. Arrangements are pending at Robison Chapel, Catlin.
WEBB, Mirian E., 52, died at 7:01 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Park Ridge, Ill. Arrangements are incomplete. Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 304 E. Williams St.
HUCKLEBY, Margaret “Meg,” 63, of Hoopeston, died at 5:35 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at her home. Cremation rites will be accorded, and no services will be held. Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.
BARTON, Helen B., 92, of Westville, passed away at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Hawthorn Inn of Danville. Private family visitation will be held at Robison Chapel in Catlin. Graveside rites will be Tuesday at Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Westville. The Robison Chapel in Catlin is handling service arrangements.
