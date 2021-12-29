These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
BOGGESS, Dorene, 77, passed away at 7 a.m. on Monday, December 27. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory is assisting the family.
FLOYD, Dennis, 68, passed away at 5:20 p.m. on December 22, 2021 at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. Friday, December 31, 2021 at East Park Church of Christ with Steve Cordle officiating. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Sunset Funeral Home
JEFFREY, Millie Sue, 41, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 1:37 p.m. at home. There are no services scheduled at this time, Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory are assisting the family.
POTTER, Lyndol E, 94, passed away at 11 p.m. Monday, December 27, 2021 at Accolade Health Care in Danville. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home & Crematory in Danville. Visitation: 4-6 p.m. Monday, January 3, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park.
BISMARCK
PING, Joyce L., 86, passed away on December 24, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m., Monday, January 3, 2022 at Northside Church of Christ in Bismarck with Jim Russell officiating. Visitation: 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home in Danville. Burial: After service at Gundy Cemetery in Bismarck.
FITHIAN
GILLESPIE, Patrick, died December 24, 2021 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. Funeral: Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Blurton Funeral Home. Visitation: Noon-3 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial: Embury Cemetery in Collison.
GEORGETOWN
LYDAY, Inez, 92, passed away at 9:05 a.m. Monday, December 27, 2021 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. A private celebration of life will be held at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Georgetown with Pastor James Blue officiating. Burial: Thomas Cemetery in Newport, Ind.
MARTIN, Robert Dale, passed away on December 19, 2021.
TILTON
NEWLIN, Deborah, 65, passed away at 2:03 p.m. on December 25, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. Friday December 31, 2021 at Sunset Funeral Home and Crematory in Georgetown with Pastor James Blue officiating. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the funeral home. She will be accorded cremation rites.
WESTVILLE
CUMBOW, Roseann, 72, passed away at 7:15 p.m. on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at her home. Mass: 11 a.m. Monday, January 3, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Father Timothy Sauppe officiating. Visitation: 9-11 a.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022 at the church. Burial: Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Westville.
WELLINGTON
CALDWELL, Shirley Jo, 83, passed away at 2:26 p.m. on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston.
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla.
PRITCHARD, James H, 67, formerly of Williamsport, Ind., passed away at 2:51 a.m. on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at Franciscan Health East in Lafayette. Services: 2 p.m. EST on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Grady Funeral Home. Visitation: noon-2 p.m. EST on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Highland Cemetery with full military honors.
MESA, Ariz.
BYKRET, Martha, 57, passed away on December 7, 2021. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home in Danville. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: After service at the mausoleum at Spring Hill Cemetery where a brief commitment ceremony will be held.
SARASOTA, Fla.
ALBERTS, Thomas R. “Tom”, 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 24, 2021 with his family by his side. A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home of Sarasota. Memorials may be made to the Schlarman Academy, care of the Office of Advancement, 2112 N. Vermillion St., Danville, IL 61832
