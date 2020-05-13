These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
CHAMPAIGN
EBLE, Thomas Gordon, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 4 a.m. at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. Tom was cremated by Owens Funeral Home, Champaign. Burial: VA Cemetery in Danville.
POTOMAC
CREIGHTON, Larry James, 79, of Potomac, died at 1:09 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, in Danville. Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Blurton Funeral Home, in Potomac. Burial: Potomac Cemetery. Visitation: noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, at the funeral home.
RICHMOND, KY
BORMANN, William E., 87, died on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Hospice Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, Ky. Services were held privately at Hart Funeral Home in Corbin, Ky. Burial: Cumberland Memorial Gardens.
WESTVILLE
DUNHAM, Emma L., 86, of Westville, died at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at her home. Arrangements are pending at Robison Chapel, Catlin.
