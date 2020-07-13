These death notices were received by 5 p.m. Monday.
CATLIN
WOLF, Sherry, 68, of Catlin, died at 5:08 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at her home. Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory is assisting the family.
COVINGTON, Ind.
LEWSADER, Geneva, 91, died at her home in Covington on Saturday, July 11. Funeral services: 2 p.m. EDT Friday July 17, at Shelby Funeral Home. Burial: Mount Hope Cemetery. Visitation: noon to 2 p.m. Friday before services. Due to COVID-19, masks are required and distancing requested.
KINGMAN, Ind.
DAVIS, Monte P., 64, of Kingman, died Friday, July 10, in Union Hospital, Terre Haute, following an extended illness. Funeral service: 11 a.m. EDT Thursday, July 16, at Shelby Funeral Home, Covington. Burial: Coal Creek Cemetery. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Masonic services at 7 p.m. Due to COVID-19, masks are required and social distancing.
MARSHFIELD, Ind.
EDWARDS, Wreatha Emma (Long), 85, of Marshfield, died at 11:22 a.m. Sunday, July 12, at her son Darrell’s home. Visitation: 5-8 p.m. EDT Wednesday, July 15, at Grady Funeral Home in West Lebanon, Ind. Funeral services: 11 a.m. Thursday, July 16, at the funeral home. Interment: West Lebanon Cemetery.
SUGAR LAND, Texas
NEWELL, Carolyn Sue Newell, 78, of Sugar Land, Texas, formerly of Georgetown, died Monday, July 6, at Houston Methodist Hospital. Services are incomplete at Leek & Sons Funeral Home.
TILTON
COX, Floyd E., 63, of Tilton died Friday, July 10, 2020. A celebration of life: 2 p.m. Friday, July 17, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 16, at the funeral home. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park in Danville.
