CLARK, Colleen A., 62, of Danville died at 7:21 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at her home. Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory is assisting the family.
COURSON, Lonnie Dennis, 65, of Danville died at 10:44 p.m. Sept. 10 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at the funeral home with Masonic rites at 7 p.m. People are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.
CURETON, Judith A., 72, of Danville, passed away at 7:10 p.m. EDT, Thursday, September 10, at The Waters of Covington. Per her wishes, she was cremated and there are no services at this time. Her family was assisted by Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Georgetown.
WILKINSON, Mary Jane, 90, died Sunday, Sept. 13, in Danville. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Burial: Lutheran Cemetery at a later date.
DAWES, Curtis “Wayne,” 71, of Catlin, died at 10:52 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at his home. Celebration of life: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday prior to service at the funeral home. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park. People are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.
WILLIFORD, Betty, 89, of Gifford, died at 10:34 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Country Healthcare and Rehab, Gifford. Per her wishes, she will be cremated and later laid to rest in Forest Park Cemetery, Georgetown. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Georgetown assisted family with arrangements.
CESSNA, Alberta M., 95, of Oakwood died at 11:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at North Logan Healthcare Center in Danville. Funeral service: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Robison Chapel in Catlin. Burial: Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Robison Chapel.
KRUGER, Betty Jean, 86, of Veedersburg died at 2:32 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at Autumn Trace in Attica. Funeral service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Dickerson Funeral Home in Veedersburg. Visitation: 11 a.m. Wednesday and continue until Order of Eastern Star service at 12:45 p.m. Burial: Mount Hope Cemetery in Covington. People are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.
SWARTZ, Guinivere Rose “Gwen,” 87, of Wellington died at 10:29 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Watseka Rehab in Watseka. A private graveside service will be held at Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston. Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.
SHOOP, Robert “Bob” Arthur, 75, of Westfield, died Friday, Sept. 11, at St. Vincent’s Hospice of Indianapolis. Visitation: 1 p.m. EDT Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Flanner Buchanan-Zionsville. Burial: 2 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Salem Cemetery in Zionsville, Ind.
WHEELER, Sherry P., 71, of Westville, died at 3:04 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at her home. Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory is assisting the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.