These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
DANVILLE
ZAHND, Sharon K. Willison (Fox), 73, died Sept. 3, 2020. Graveside memorial service: 11 a.m. CDT Saturday, Sept. 12, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, rural Kansas, Ill. Arrangements: Caudill-King Funeral Home, Charleston.
CATLIN
HOYT, Michelle, 55, of Catlin, died at 3:02 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at home. Arrangements are pending at Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory.
TILTON
BROWN, Leon Jr., 73, of Tilton died at 2:40 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at home. Arrangements are pending at Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory in Tilton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.