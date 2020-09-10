These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Thursday.
PIERCE, Diana Ruth, 77, of Danville died at 6:49 a.m. Sept. 8 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park. Visitation: 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at the funeral home. People are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
CARPENTER, Sarah L., 34, of rural Cayuga died Tuesday evening, Sept. 8, at Cancer Treatment Centers of America in Zion, Ill. Celebration of life gathering and lunch: 11 a.m. EDT Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Cayuga Community Center. Per her family’s request, casual attire would be appreciated. DeVerter Funeral Home in Cayuga is assisting the family with arrangements.
