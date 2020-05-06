These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
CESSNA, Judy E., 76, of Danville, died at 7:05 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at North Logan Healthcare Center in Danville. Arrangements are pending at Robison Chapel, Catlin.
HOOPESTON
DAVIS, Shirley Ann, 75, died at 10:03 a.m. Monday, May 4, 2020, at her home in Hoopeston. Cremation rites will be accorded. Services: Private family graveside service will be held. Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.
HUCKLEBY, Margaret “Meg,” 63, of Hoopeston, died at 5:35 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at her home. Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston.
STONE, Timothy Gale “Stoney,” 61, died at 5:58 p.m. Monday, May 4, 2020, at his home. Cremation rites will be accorded, and a service will be held at a later date. Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.
PANAMA CITY, FLA.
WINTERS, Edward Wayne, 79, of Panama City, Fla., died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at his home. Services: Private; 2 p.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020, in Coal Creek Cemetery. Shelby Funeral Home is assisting the family.
PERRYSVILLE, IND.
KENDRICK-HUGHES, Vickie Sue, 50 of Perrysville, Ind., died April 30, 2020. She will be cremated with no services at this time. Her arrangements were entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Covington.
