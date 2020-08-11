These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
BOYD, Regina Joanne, 88, of Danville died Aug. 10 at Gardenview Manor in Danville. Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville. Burial: Union Cemetery in Rankin. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at the funeral home. Face masks must be worn, and social distancing practiced by those in attendance of the visitation and or services.
DIXON, James C., 62 of Danville. Graveside service and military honors: 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Danville National Cemetery. Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory is assisting the family.
THOMAS, Rosemary, 80, of Danville, died at 5:43 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Pleasant Meadows Senior Living. Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory is assisting the family.
TURNER, Linda, 82, died Friday, Aug. 7, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Celebration of Life visitation: 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville. Per Linda’s wishes cremation rites will be accorded and a private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
WEIDENBURNER, Nancy Alice, 78, of Danville died Aug. 9, 2020, at Pleasant Meadows Senior Living in Chrisman. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Calvary Baptist Church, 1632 Georgetown Road, Tilton. Entombment: Sunset Memorial Park. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, and one hour prior to services at the church.
NICHOLSON, Molly Ann (O’Shaughnessy), 58, of Catlin, died at 9:43 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Robison Chapel in Catlin, with a Rosary service at 3:30 p.m. Requiem Mass: 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Danville. Burial: Oakridge Cemetery in Catlin.
MASKEL, E. George, 79, of Covington, died at 6:05 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10. Funeral service: 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at First Baptist Church, 518 Fifth St., Covington. Visitation: 3 p.m. Thursday at the church until time of service. Arrangements entrusted to Dickerson Funeral Home.
DILLEY, Robert “Bob,” 89, of Hoopeston, died at 9:55 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Iroquois Memorial Resident Home in Watseka. Visitation: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. Funeral service: 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Anderson Funeral Home. Anyone planning to attend the visitation and/or funeral is recommended to wear a face covering and groups of 50 will be allowed in the building at one time. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery.
FELL, Lacy Marie, 26, of Hoopeston died at 8:58 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8. Visitation: 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at the funeral home. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston.
TWORK, Rose J., 95, formerly of Danville, died Thursday, Aug. 6, in Muskegon, Mich. A Mass of Christian burial: Noon Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at St. Patrick-St. Anthony Catholic Church in Grand Haven, Mich. Visitation will precede the service beginning at 11 a.m. with recitation of the rosary at 10:30 a.m. Church capacity is limited and social distancing will be in place. Visitors must wear masks. Private burial: St. Catherine Cemetery in Ravenna, Mich. Sytsema Funeral and Cremation Services in charge.
SKINNER, Valaria Margaret “Marge,” 91, of Rankin, died at 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Living in Hoopeston. Graveside service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at the Rankin Union Cemetery. Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.
DONNELLY, John L., 71, of Tilton, died at 1:01 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. Funeral service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Robison Chapel in Catlin. Burial: Spring Hill Cemetery in Danville. Masonic rites: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Robison Chapel with visitation from 11 a.m. until service time. Face masks will be required for entry to the visitation and service.
