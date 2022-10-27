These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:

DANVILLE

BECKETT, David, 65, died Oct. 25, 2022. Arrangements are pending.

KEITH, Thomas D., 66, died Oct. 24. Arrangements are pending.

GEORGETOWN

CHEESMAN, Christena D., 43, died Oct. 23, 2022 at home. Arrangements are pending.

HOOPESTON

MOORE, Bonnie Kay, 65, died Oct. 23, 2022. Visitation: 4-6 p.m. on Oct. 27, 2022 at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston.

