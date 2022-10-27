These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
BECKETT, David, 65, died Oct. 25, 2022. Arrangements are pending.
KEITH, Thomas D., 66, died Oct. 24. Arrangements are pending.
GEORGETOWN
CHEESMAN, Christena D., 43, died Oct. 23, 2022 at home. Arrangements are pending.
HOOPESTON
MOORE, Bonnie Kay, 65, died Oct. 23, 2022. Visitation: 4-6 p.m. on Oct. 27, 2022 at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.