DANVILLE

ANDREWS, Randall, 72, died Nov. 22, 2022. Graveside service: 1 p.m. on Dec. 1 at Greenview Cemetery.

ARCOLA

DARROW, Donald, 74, died Nov. 7, 2022. Services will be private. Burial: Songer Cemetery.

WESTVILLE

FOUREZ, Cynthia Ann, 61, died at 9:38 p.m. on Nov. 26, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Arrangements are pending.

HENDERSON, Earl Jr., 68, died Nov. 21, 2022. Graveside service: 11 a.m. on Dec. 2 at Danville National Cemetery.

COVINGTON, Ind.

FLEMING, Carl A., 87, died Nov. 25, 2022 at the Waters of Covington. Arrangements are pending.

