Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Windy. A mix of clouds and sun giving way to showers this afternoon. High near 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Periods of rain this evening. Then some breaks in the clouds overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 25F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%.