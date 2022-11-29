These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
DANVILLE
ANDREWS, Randall, 72, died Nov. 22, 2022. Graveside service: 1 p.m. on Dec. 1 at Greenview Cemetery.
ARCOLA
DARROW, Donald, 74, died Nov. 7, 2022. Services will be private. Burial: Songer Cemetery.
WESTVILLE
FOUREZ, Cynthia Ann, 61, died at 9:38 p.m. on Nov. 26, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Arrangements are pending.
HENDERSON, Earl Jr., 68, died Nov. 21, 2022. Graveside service: 11 a.m. on Dec. 2 at Danville National Cemetery.
COVINGTON, Ind.
FLEMING, Carl A., 87, died Nov. 25, 2022 at the Waters of Covington. Arrangements are pending.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.