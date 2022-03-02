These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
JOHNSON, Burdett Eugene, 95, passed away Saturday, February 26, 2022 at the Hawthorne Inn. Services will be private.
CHAMPAIGN
FREEMAN, Margaret Ellen, 97, passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Pleasant Meadows Senior Living in Chrisman. Celebration of life: 2 p.m. Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Georgetown with Pastor Jim Hollingsworth officiating. Visitation: 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial: Crown Hill Cemetery in Ridge Farm.
ROSSVILLE
BAUR, Robert Grove, 87, passed away at 3:07 p.m. Sunday, February 27, 2022 at his home. Visitation: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston. Memorial service: 1 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022 at the funeral home.
TILTON
RODRIGUEZ, Jose G., 79, passed away Monday, February 14, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Arrangements are pending.
MUNCIE, Ind.
MAHONY-CHRISTENSON, Susan, 76, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Funeral: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville with Fr. Timothy Sauppe officiating.
