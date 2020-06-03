DANVILLE — On May 21 and 22, the Danville High School Viking Prize Patrol presented numerous local scholarship awards to students at their homes. The patrol delivered scholarships worth $90,720.
The recipients were:
• Awodeha, Grace: Martin Luther King Jr., $4,000.
• Barnette, DJ: Mark Denman, $500; Irena Maris, $2,000; and Gary and Phyllis Rogers, $1,000.
• Barron, Trinity: AVID, $200.
• Boyd, Zoe: DACC Foundation, George and Joan Richards, $1,000.
• Burleson, Lukas: DACC Foundation, Governor Bradford Chapter NSDAR, $500.
• Clauson, Caden: DACC Foundation, Thomas and Barbara Crays, $1,000.
• DePratt, Maranda: Robert and Suzanne Zimmerman, $200.
• Dillion, Sierra: DACC Foundation, Danville Lions Club, $500; and DACC Foundation, Witzel Family, $250.
• Enjambre, David: DACC Foundation, Presidential, $10,080.
• Estes, Karrin: Vermilion County Retired Teachers Association, $750.
• Forman, Ja'Myah: Kenneth D. Bailey Memorial, $1,000.
• Garrison, Abigail: Wayne and Marjorie Denman, $500; Gary and Phyllis Rogers, $1,000; and Richard Roberts, $1,000.
• Garrison, Rebecca: Richard Roberts, $1,000; and Gary and Phyllis Rogers, $1,000.
• Grant, Tania: Eugene and Audrey Brandon, $500; and L&J Hoskins, $700.
• Hall, Kennedy: Williford Woodard, $200; Danville Noon Kiwanis, $500; and John C. Sanders, $1,000.
• Hambley, Emma: Mark Denman, $250.
• Hile, Peyton: Wayne and Marjorie Denman, $500; Nanette Finkle, $500; Vermilion County Association of Educational Office Professionals, $500; and Illinois Association of Educational Office Professionals, $1,000.
• Hotsinpiller, Jaren: Jean Medaris, $350.
• Jaruseski, Robert: DACC Foundation, Presidential, $10,080; Mark Denman, $250; Gary and Phyllis Rogers, $1,000; and Danville Noon Kiwanis, $500.
• Jones, Peytan: Sarah A. Carey, $500; and Alpha Kappa Alpha, $900.
• Juarez, Joel: DACC Foundation, Finkle Family, $1,000.
• Keller, Hailee: Jean Medaris, $350.
• Lawrence, Chayton: DACC Foundation, Presidential, $10,080.
• Lomax, Brayden: DHS Surprise Student Council, $250.
• McClendon, Cynistria: AVID, $200.
• Morse, Christopher: Leon M. Abbott Scholarship, $1,250.
• Oakley, Richard: DACC Foundation, Allied Builders, $750; and DACC Foundation, Gary and Phyllis Rogers, $500.
• Parker, Jayrin: Gary and Phyllis Rogers, $1,000; Eugene and Audrey Brandon, $500; AVID, $100; Landmark Credit Union Kimberly Hagan Memorial, $1,000; Louis Mervis, $500; and DHS Athletic Boosters, $250.
• Rankin, Ebony: DHS Surprise Student Council, $250.
• Ray, Gavin: DACC Foundation, Danville Lions Club, $500.
• Rogger, Bauer: Debbie Wright, $100; PEO Chapter HX, $500; Helen Conover, $500; and DHS Class of 1977, $500.
• Shillo, Lauren: OSF HealthCare, $500.
• Smith, Nevaeh: Dick Van Dyke, $250; Helen Nash Memorial, $400; Joe D. and Margaret L. Ward Memorial, $500; Art and Virginia Mathisen, $1,000; Danville Noon Kiwanis, $500; and Alpha Kappa Alpha, $800.
• Springer, Gabi: John Stevenson, $1,000.
• Tiu, Lorenz: DACC Foundation, Presidential, $10,080.
• Towne, Emma: Irena Maris, $2,000; PEO Chapter HX, $500; Adam Wagner Memorial,$300; John C. Sanders, $1,000; Paul Brumaghim Memorial, $500; and DHS Athletic Boosters, $250.
• Wagner, Lane: Bruce Cratz Memorial, $1,000.
• Wagner, Lela: Art and Virginia Mathisen, $1,000.
• Walls, Austin: DACC Foundation, Bateman Family, $1,000; DACC Foundation, O'Shaughnessy Prince Community Service, $250.
• Wolfe, Ella: Frank Hill Memorial, $100, and Julius W. Hegeler II Memorial, $1,000.
