PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Paris
North American Lighting Thanksgiving Tournament
Paris 65, Danville 20
Danville (20) — Soriah Gouard 2-3 0-0 5, Mackenzie Blanden 0-0 1-2 1, Tharija Rose 1-4 0-0 2, Nau'Tika Conaway 0-14 8-10 8, Amara McFarland 0-6 0-0 0, Cheyenne Walls 0-0 0-0 0, Diamond Landfair 1-1 0-0 2, Asiah Brown 0-1 0-0 0 0, D'Jnae Taylor 0-1 0-0 0, Zytara Boyd 1-3 0-0 2. Totals: 5-33 9-12 20.
Paris (65) — Trinity Tingley 2-3 0-0 5, Katelyn Littleton 9-13 1-2 25, Kendra Young 2-7 0-0 5, Deming Hawkins 1-1 0-0 2, Madyson Rigdon 2-12 5-5 9, Taylor Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Kaityln Coombes 3-6 0-0 6, Aubrey Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Grace Sullivan 0-3 0-0 0, Peighton Smith 2-3 0-0 4, Sara Mills 2-3 1-4 5, Graci Watson 1-4 0-0 2, Mazie Mae Hawkins 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 25-57 7-11 65.
Danville `4 `7 `6 `5 `— `20
Paris `18 `13 `22 `12 `— `65
3-pointers — Danville 1-7 (Gouard 1-1, Conaway 0-1, McFarland 0-3, Boyd 0-2). Paris 8-20 (Littleton 6-8, Tingley 1-1, Young 1-4, Rigdon 0-3, Coombes 0-1, Smith 0-1, Watson 0-2). Total fouls — Danville 12, Paris 14. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none.
Records — Danville 0-1 overall. Paris 1-0 overall.
