DANVILLE — Junior guard Jonathan Ireland has basically been a non-factor for the Danville Vikings during its 7-game losing streak.
The 6-foot-3 sharpshooter had only scored 22 points and made only six 3-pointers during his team's struggles since an overtime victory against the Urbana Tigers on Dec. 17, 2021. Ireland had even lost his starting role for the Vikings.
But on Friday night, Ireland returned to the starting lineup for Danville and he had a career night with 32 points and a possible school record nine 3-pointers — it is definitely the most for the Vikings in the past 20 seasons.
"Johnny stepped up. He has had a good week or practice, more aggressive to where it carried over to the game,'' Danville coach Durrell Robinson said. "That's the type of game that I've expected from Johnny the whole year, because that is what he is capable of doing for this team.
"Give him credit. He stuck with it. I put him back in the starting lineup tonight and he responded very well.''
Unfortunately, Ireland's individual accomplishment did equate for a victory for the Vikings.
Peoria Manual shot a remarkable 53 percent, including making 10-of-12 shots in the fourth quarter, as the Rams raced out of Danville with a 80-73 triumph in the Big 12 Conference contest.
"It's all on the defense,'' Robinson said. "We gave up 80 points and we are not going to beat anyone giving up 80 points. Defense is effort and we are not giving enough effort.
"No matter what style of defense we are playing — man or zone — we are not giving the kind of effort that it takes to win.''
Not only is the 80 points a season-best for Manual, which improves to 9-9 overall and 3-3 in the Big 12, but it's only the fifth time this season that Danville, which falls to 6-10 overall and 2-5 in the Big 12, has even given up more than 70. Not surprisingly, the Vikings are now 1-4 in those games with their lone win coming in the season-opening 83-78 triumph over Belleville Althoff.
"Our motto is outwork everyone and we are not outworking anyone when we give up 80 points,'' Robinson said. "That's why we are coming up short in these games. Once we get back to that style of play, we will be alright.''
So, what was different for Ireland on Friday night.
"I was hitting in warmups and it translated to the game,'' he said. "I knew playing Manual was going to be a tough game. I just wanted to try and get us a lead.''
Even with Ireland scoring a team-high 14 points in the first half, the Vikings still found themselves trailing the Rams 37-31.
But, that's when Ireland really turned up his shooting barrage. He made his final six 3-pointers in the second half as Danville took a 50-46 with 2 minutes, 27 seconds left in the third quarter on Ireland's fourth 3-pointer in the third quarter.
"I just wanted to keep shooting. I felt like it was automatic,'' Ireland said. "It felt like it was going in every time, and it did except for one time in the second quarter.''
Manual, which closed the third quarter with a 56-52 lead thanks to a 10-2 run, wasn't going to let Ireland continue getting open looks in the fourth quarter. The Rams started denying him the ball in the game's final eight minutes, holding him to just two more 3-pointers.
Additionally, Danville's defense didn't have an answer for Manual's 6-foot-7 forward Idius Robertson, who scored 11 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter to go along with 28 points from Gerron Tapps.
In Friday's junior-varsity contest, Manual defeated Danville 51-37. The Vikings were led in scoring by Corey Moore with 14, while Persiris Mennenfield chipped in with 13.
Urbana 67
Danville 61
URBANA — When the 2021-22 basketball season started, Danville coach Durrell Robinson knew he had an inexperience team of Vikings.
With only three players with varsity experience, learning how to win was going to be an important part of the process.
Early on, it seemed like the Vikings were quick learners as they won six of their first eight games, but things have turned recently.
Danville has lost 10 straight after a 67-61 loss to Urbana on Saturday and a 61-48 setback against Chicago Longwood at the Chicago Orr Breast Cancer Awareness Shootout on Sunday.
"We just haven't figured out how to win,'' said Robinson after Saturday's loss. "We get to certain points where we are in position to win, but we don't make winning plays and that is the difference between winning and losing.''
In four of their last five losses, Danville (6-12) has had a second-half lead including taking a 49-43 advantage into the final eight minutes of Saturday's game against Urbana (3-15).
But, that's when Urbana senior guard Jermontre Young seemingly took over for the Tigers.
Young scored 10 points in the fourth quarter as Urbana turned its 6-point deficit into a 6-point victory.
"We allowed Young to take over the whole game,'' Robinson said. "We let him handle the ball and be a creator.
"He is a solid player, but he was the best player on the floor in the second half.''
The Vikings were their own worst enemy in the fourth quarter as they just 33 percent (5-of-15) included in that was four missed layups.
"We can't draw up a play to make a layup,'' Robinson said. "That is just a lack of focus. We have to do a better job of finishing.''
O'Shawn Jones-Winslow had a team-high 21 points for Danville, while Miles and Martez Rhodes each had 10 in the losing cause.
Jimmy Nixon came off the bench to score a game-high 24 for Urbana, followed by Young with 18 and Chris Rosemond had 15.
In Saturday's JV game, Danville defeated Urbana 55-37. Corey Moore and Damarcus Lucas each had 12 points for the Vikings, while Christian Davis chipped in with 10.
Longwood 61
Danville 48
CHICAGO — Terrence Jones and Kamarr Evens combined to score 16 of their 35 points in the first quarter as the Panthers rolled to a victory over the Vikings.
Jones wound up scoring a game-high 20 for Chicago Longwood, while Evens finished with 15.
Senior Martez Rhodes had a team-high 10 for the Vikings, while Jonathan Ireland chipped in with 10.
