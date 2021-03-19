Danville Vikings at Champaign Central Maroons
Where — Tommy Stewart Field in Champaign
When — 1 p.m. today.
2019 Records — Danville 6-4 overall, 5-3 in the Big 12 Conference. Champaign Central 4-5 overall, 4-4 in the Big 12 Conference.
Rankings — neither team is rated.
On the air — WDAN-AM 1490
Last year's result — Danville defeated Champaign Central 52-27
Last week’s results — season opener for both teams
Next week’s game — Danville will host Champaign Centennial next Saturday. Champaign Central hosts Urbana next Saturday
2019 Danville returning statistical leaders
Rushing — Danville: Devin Miles 192 carries, 1,726 yards, 26 touchdowns. Eric Turner Jr. 101-672 10 TDs.
Passing — Danville: Turner 28 completions, 73 attempts, 5 interceptions, 561 yards, 6 touchdowns.
Receiving — Danville: Devin Miles 13 receptions, 294 yards, 4 touchdowns.
Tackles — Danville: Mackhail Walker 63, Larvell Watkins 60, Miles 50, Semaj Taylor 39.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.