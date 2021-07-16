DANVILLE — What was supposed to be an ordinary night at the ballpark turned out to be anything but that.
In a rain-shortened contest, the Danville Dans upended the Springfield Sliders 12-7 on Thursday night at historic Danville Stadium.
On an already saturated field with more rain expected throughout the course of the evening, the game was delayed nearly an hour and a half before the tarp was removed and play was allowed to begin.
Josh Emanuels took the mound for the Dans and did not last long in the game, only lasting 1.2 innings, giving up seven earned runs on just four hits. The big blow in the six-run second inning for the Sliders was a grand slam by Jacob Mulcahy, chasing Emanuels from the game.
Danville manager Eric Coleman went to his bullpen and brought in relief pitcher Jackson Nichols, who recorded the last out of the second inning to stop the bleeding. But that is where this story gets even more interesting.
Apparently, Nichols was not listed on the Danville roster before the game, prompting Springfield manager Eric Hillman to bring the matter to the attention of home plate umpire Steel Rogers, lodging a protest with the score 7-5 in favor of Springfield in the fifth inning.
With Hillman protesting the game and not realizing the omission until Nichols had pitched into his third inning of relief, after a conference with both managers and the umpires, the game forged on, despite a light rain that was starting to fall.
“It was just one of those nights. It must have been a full moon underneath all of those clouds, because with everything that happened, you just have to push it aside and move on,” Coleman said about the series of events that led to the game being complete.
As Nichols continued to pitch, the Dans slowly began to chip away at the lead as Ben Higgins, who has been swinging a hot bat in the last few games, hit a solo home run to get the Dans on the scoreboard.
The Dans would add another run in the bottom of the third inning on a single by Danville leadoff hitter Danny Becerra and at the end of three innings the score was 7-2.
For Higgins, it was his third straight home run that he had hit in Danville Stadium this season, having gone deep in each of the two games of the doubleheader against Illinois Valley last Friday night.
“I feel like I’m relaxed at the plate and not trying to do too much. I’m seeing the ball really well and driving it up the middle when I can,” Higgins said of his current tear at the dish.
After both teams failed to score in the fourth inning, the Dans exploded for 10 runs in the bottom of the fifth inning as they sent 15 men to the plate to reverse the course of the game.
Leading the way for the Dans (22-16 overall) in that monumental inning was Damian Stone, who had a 3-run blast and Kace Garner, whose two-run single chased Springfield starter Jake Sergent from the contest.
As the Dans took a 12-7 lead that would ultimately be the final score, the umpires once again met with both managers as lightning was discovered in the area, prompting yet another delay.
With no regular season games left for both Springfield and Danville against each other, it was assumed that they would wait out the delay and try to finish the game. But with the field conditions becoming unplayable, the umpires finally called the game after five innings, giving the Dans the abbreviated win.
Nichols (2-2) picked up the win while Sergent suffered the loss for the Sliders, who fall to 18-22 for the summer.
Danville was scheduled to finish a suspended game with Champion City from July 7 and play a regularly scheduled game on Friday night, but those contests were postponed by rain.
The suspended game will now be complete on Wednesday, July 28.
Next up for Danville is a pair of games on Saturday and Sunday in Chillicothe against the Paints.
The Dans will return to Danville Stadium next Tuesday and host the Terre Haute Rex. It will be a Two-Buck Tuesday with $2 admission, $2 hot dogs, $2 fountain drinks and $2 Busch Lights in the beer room.
