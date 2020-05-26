Darlene Gildersleeve via AP

This May 6, 2020 photo provided by Darlene Gildersleeve, 43, of Hopkinton, N.H. shows her at a Manchester, N.H. hospital. Gildersleeve thought she had recovered from COVID-19. Doctors said she just needed rest. And for several days, no one suspected her worsening symptoms were related — until a May 4 video call, when her physician heard her slurred speech and consulted a specialist. “You’ve had two strokes,’’ a neurologist told her at the hospital.