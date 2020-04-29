DANVILLE — In response to COVID-19, open enrollment training presently scheduled at Danville Area Community College will be postponed until further notice. All programs will be rescheduled at a later date.
Corporate Education will communicate the reschedule dates when they are available. The college is working with DCEO for a grant extension to assure availability of funding for the Continuous Improvement programs. Corporate Education will be in contact with companies to discuss status of their scheduled on-site training for the upcoming weeks.
• Programs scheduled through May 31 that are being postponed are:
Managing Your Priorities (Leadership Bootcamp), originally set for May 5
Forklift Train the Trainer Course, formerly May 18
Offering Rewards & Recognition (Leadership Bootcamp), formerly May 19
• March and April classes postponed:
Forklift New Driver Course
Nfpa70e Arc Flash Electrical Safety
Realizing Talent in Others (Leadership Bootcamp)
Customer Service Plus!
Resolving Conflict Within Your Team (Leadership Bootcamp)
Know Your S.C.O.R.E. — Leading Your Team's Continuous Improvement Journey
Imin Networking Event — Holy Shift! The Mindset Manual
Introduction to Continuous Improvement Everyday (Kata)
Improvement of Standard Work Through Job Methods (Twi)
Introduction to Maintenance Storeroom Management
Illinois Mandated Sexual Harassment Prevention, management
Illinois Mandated Sexual Harassment Prevention, licensed healthcare
Illinois Mandated Sexual Harassment Prevention, non-management
Giving Needs-Based Feedback (Leadership Bootcamp).
If you have questions or concerns, contact Stephanie Yates, director of Corporate Education, at 554-1628 or email syates@dacc.edu
