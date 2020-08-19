DANVILLE — Danville Area Community College’s Corporate Education has upcoming training opportunities available for fall. DACC will be following all CDC issued guidelines for Covid-19.
Register online for training at https://www.dacc.edu/cce/cct/training/registration or email syates@dacc.edu or bwoodworth@dacc.edu with questions or to reserve your seat. Call 443-8777.
They are:
• LEAN SIX SIGMA GREEN BELT
Geared for all industry sectors — manufacturing, health care, education, government, non-profits — this six-day training program will use creative online DMAIC project simulations to provide an opportunity for your employees to use conventional Lean Six Sigma methodology to solve problems in a constructive team environment. Cost also includes one-year access to EngineRoom software.
Define & Measure Phase: Sept. 28 and Oct. 1
Measure & Analyze Phase: Oct. 19 and Oct. 22
Improve & Control Phase: Nov. 10
Capstone Simulation: Nov. 12
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Bremer Conference Center; $3,500/belt; WIOA grant funding available for Illinois companies.
• COMMUNICATION EXCELLENCE™
Using the Everything DiSC Management Profile, we explore the differences between communication styles and develop specific plans to deliver messages in the most effective means possible.
Aug. 25, 8 a.m. to noon at the Bremer Conference Center, Rooms 109/110l $199/person
• GIVING NEEDS-BASED FEEDBACK™
Skill in giving feedback helps leaders support the internal motivation of employees to grow their knowledge and expertise.
Sept. 8, 8 a.m. to noon at Bremer Conference Center, Rooms 109/110; $199/person
• REALIZING TALENT IN OTHERS™
Realizing Talent in Others™ helps leaders match the employee’s natural need to demonstrate competence with the organization’s need to succeed. Recognize the psychological needs of individuals, and incorporate leadership behaviors to support them.
Sept. 22, 8 a.m. to noon at Bremer Conference Center, Rooms 109/110; $199/person
• RESOLVING CONFLICTS WITHIN YOUR TEAM™
Effective leaders understand the impact conflict can have on a team and put processes in place for dealing with it, either by intervening directly or helping team members resolve conflicts on their own.
Oct. 6, 8 a.m. to noon at Bremer Conference Center, Rooms 109/110; $199/person
• CUSTOMER SERVICE: CREATING THE EXCEPTIONAL CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE
This training will emphasize how to prevent and manage conflict with managers, co-workers, and customers, how to establish and sustain a positive and caring attitude, how to convey empathy to others, how to identify customer needs and the root causes of their frustrations, how to ask questions and make statements that promote effective interactions with customers, how to communicate with enhanced listening and minimize stress levels. Learn core customer service best practices, phone etiquette, email etiquette and more.
Oct. 7, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (includes lunch) at Bremer Conference Center, Rooms 109/110; $149/person
• THE CRAFT OF COACHING
This is a two-day online interactive training course designed to help supervisors and managers pivot from having the answers to empowering their employees to find the answers. EMPOWERMENT COACHING: Lean tools for Setting the Coaching Foundation, Using Active Listening, Asking Powerful Questions, Identifying Mindset Blocks. DEVELOPMENT COACHING: Learn tools for Gaining clarity around goals, Establishing accountability, Forwarding the action. PERFORMANCE COACHING: Learn tools for Breaking through excuses, Encouraging personal accountability, Reengaging employees in the work.
Oct. 14 and 21, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; $299/person
• MANAGING YOUR PRIORITIES™
Gone are the days of “doing more with less.” Today, we must “do everything with nearly nothing” and the new “as soon as possible” is “now.” Traditional time management is no match for these challenges.
Oct. 20, 8 a.m. to noon at the Bremer Conference Center, Rooms 109/110’ $199/person
• OFFERING REWARDS & RECOGNITION™
Offering Rewards and Recognition™ helps participants to use rewards effectively and to apply a simple process for offering recognition. The payoff of these skills is improved employee engagement, performance, and results.
Nov. 4, 8 a.m. to noon at Bremer Conference Center, Rooms 109/110; $199/person
• ILLINOIS MANDATED SEXUAL HARASSMENT PREVENTION TRAINING for LICENSED HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS
Dec. 3, 8-9 a.m. at Bremer Conference Center; $29/person
• ILLINOIS MANDATED SEXUAL HARASSMENT PREVENTION TRAINING for MANAGEMENT and NON-MANAGEMENT LEVEL EMPLOYEES
.ec. 3, 10 a.m. to noon at Bremer Conference Center; $29/person
