DANVILLE — Danville Area Community College’s Corporate Education department is offering a Pharmacy Technicians class, which starts Aug. 27 and ends Nov. 19. The hybrid class meets 4-6:30 p.m. Thursdays in Room 136 Bremer Conference Center. The actual class meeting schedule will be provided by the instructor.
Course Fee: $375. Required textbooks available in the bookstore
To pay with cash or check, call 443-8777 to learn how to pay on-campus via the cashier office and register via the Corporate and Community Education Office located in the Bremer Conference Center.
Local pharmacists will use pharmacy-related activities to bring real-world situations to the classroom. For the individual who has never worked in a pharmacy, this course will provide the knowledge and skills in preparation for an entry-level pharmacy technician position. For those who are already working in a pharmacy, the knowledge and experience gained will serve as preparation for certification.
All training held at DACC is held in compliance with the latest CDC guidelines for COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.