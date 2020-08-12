DANVILLE — Danville Area Community College’s Community Education department is offering a limited number of classes and trips for fall. Topics include computer and internet, food service, photography, art/hobbies, community engagement, Lunch and Learns and day trips.
Every participant will go through a safety screening, wearing a mask and social distancing will be enforced, and class/trip size limited. All classrooms/buses are disinfected daily.
For a complete listing of classes with course description, to register or for more information call 554-1667 or email commed@dacc.edu. The Community Education Office is now located on the DACC campus in the Bremer Conference Center, 2000 E. Main St.
Classes include: AUGUST
• Day Trip: Sunsinger on the Patio; Monday, Aug. 17; $65
• Yoga-ates on the Quad; Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 17-Sept. 21; early morning session from 7-8 a.m. or early evening session, 6-7 p.m.; $65; Clock Tower Center Parking Lot
• Computer & Internet: Windows 10; Thursday, Aug. 20; 2-5 p.m., $25; Bremer Conference Center
• Whimsy By Design; Friday, Aug. 28; 2-5 p.m.; $50; Bremer Conference Center
• Computer & Internet: Tablet, What?; Monday, Aug. 31; 9 a.m. to noon; $20; Bremer Conference Theater
SEPTEMBER
• Photography the Basics; Tuesdays, Sept. 1-Oct 27; 6-8 p.m.; $128; Tech Center
• Whimsy By Design; Friday, Sept. 2; 2-5 p.m.; $50; Bremer Conference Center
• Photography II, Intro to Professional Photography; Thursdays, Sept. 3-Oct.r 29; 6-8 p.m.; $128; Tech Center
• Computer & Internet: Word; Thursdays, Sept. 3-24; 5-8 p.m.; $96; Tech Center
• Pottery; Thursdays, Sept. 3-Oct. 22; 6-9 p.m.; $115; Clock Tower Room 117
• Butterfly Bliss at Forest Glen; Tuesday, Sept. 8; 9 a.m.; $20
• Lunch & Learn: Mexico’s Byways, Monarch Reserve to Copper with Shirley, Wednesday, Sept. 9; 11:30 a.m.; $25; Bremer Conference Center
• Food Service License; Wednesdays., Sept. 9-Oct. 7; 5:30-9 p.m.; $96; Village Mall
• Computer & Internet: eBay; Thursday, Sept. 10-17; 5:30-7:30 p.m. $45
• Computer & Internet: Windows 10; Monday, Sept. 12; 9 a.m. to noon; $25; Bremer Conference Center
• Drone Adventure; Thursday, Sept. 17; 5-7 p.m.; $20; Bremer Conference Center
• Day Trip: Miller Park Zoo and White Rivers Garden; Friday, Sept. 18; $50
• Lunch & Learn: Vermilion County History Museum with Sue Richter ; Thursday, Sept. 24; 11:15 a.m.; $25; Vermilion County History Museum.
• Day Trip: Myers Dinner Theater, The Overtones; Sunday, Sept. 27; $55
OCTOBER
• Day Trip: Curtis Orchard and Flying Monkey Café; Friday, Oct. 2; $20
• Kitchen Craze; Monday, Oct. 5-26; 6-8 p.m., $75; Vermilion Hall
• Computer & Internet: Excel; Tuesday, Oct. 6-27; 5-8 p.m.; $96; Tech Center
• Lunch & Learn: Aruba, Cartagena, San Blas Islands, Panama Canal, Costa Rica, Acapulco, and Cabo San Lucas with Shirley; Thursday, Oct. 15; 11:15 a.m.; $12; Bremer Conference Center
• Day Trip: Connor Prairie; Friday, Oct. 16; $45
• Breakfast with the Bureau: Join Kerry Wienke from the Illinois Farm Bureau as he shares his knowledge on Vermilion County and agriculture. Monday, Oct. 26; 9 a.m.; $12; Bremer Conference Center
• Pottery; Thursdays, Oct. 29-Dec. 17; 6-9 p.m.; $115; Clock Tower Room 117
NOVEMBER
• Lunch & Learn: Spain, France, Lourdes, Andorra with Shirley; Monday, Nov. 16; 11:15 a.m.; $12; Bremer Conference Center
2021 DIAMOND TOURS
• Biltmore Estate; $425; April 12-15
• Mackinac Island; $595; Sept. 20-25.
