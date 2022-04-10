Every life tells a story.
I’m part of a team that has spent the last couple of years chronicling some of the folks who set the solid foundations of this college and made it the reliable, affordable and accessible community resource it is today. This is called the Legends of DACC series, and it is available on YouTube and on our website at: https://www.dacc.edu/legends.
A little more than a year ago, I added a social media campaign called #MyDACCStory using selfies and funny or unique life-facts submitted by students. I expanded that a month or two later to include alumni stories. They were a hit. In the past few months our video production team went one step further and started filming students, asking them about their program of study, unique life facts and how they chose DACC. These are an even bigger hit.
You can check them out for yourself on our YouTube channel or at www.dacc.edu/mydaccstory.
Many stories are written here at Danville Area Community College. Sometimes we’re a bit player and sometimes we’re a star of the show. We witness major plot revisions and rewrites as circumstances change and goals evolve. Sometimes the chapters sit on a shelf until the writer’s block clears, but we remain ready, willing and able to help get the plot back on track when the author is ready for us.
We’ve recently started registering students for the summer and fall 2022 semesters. The college offers many options to deal with the plot twists life throws your way.
As we have the past few semesters, we are offering a $600 discount off the cost of fall tuition for full-time students. Essentially that’s a free class, putting you one step closer to successful completion of your education chapter.
We are continuing the Technology Equipment Loan Program (TELP), loaning laptops, mobile hotspots and other equipment necessary for students to be successful in class, whether it’s on campus or online. We recognize there is a technology gap in our community and we’re doing what we can to help close it for our students.
Dual enrollment continues to be a cost-effective option to guarantee your high school student gets college credit for any course they successfully complete. You simply can’t get the same guarantee from advanced placement courses.
Indiana residents who work full-time in the DACC district qualify for in-district tuition, as do their dependents and spouse who live in their home. Those who don’t work within the district, but live in any of the seven Indiana counties that border the DACC district, still receive a reduced out-of-state tuition rate.
Every life tells a story and it’s never too late to start on a new chapter. There’s always time to write your story at DACC. Check out www.dacc.edu/writeyourstory for options.
