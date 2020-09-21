LA SALLE — Playing bogey golf is good for some, but it isn't quite good enough at the Illinois Valley Community College Fall Invitational.
The Danville Area Community College men's golf team had four of its five golfers shoot under 80 on Monday at Senica's Oak Ridge Golf Club but the Jaguars found themselves in sixth-place, 16 shots behind Parkland College.
Logan Richardson had the best score for DACC with a 4-over 76 as he had five birdies, five bogeys and two double bogeys in his round.
As a team, the Jaguars had only 8 birdies while they finished with 22 bogeys, five double-bogeys and one triple-bogey.
The 36-hole, two-day tournament will conclude today as DACC is scheduled to tee off right after 11 a.m.
Parkland's team score of 297 was two strokes better than Black Hawk College (299) and four shots better than Illinois Central College (301).
There is a three-way tie for the individual lead as Peyton Perez and Ethan Earl of Black Hawk along with Colten Kahler of Illinois Central each shot 1-under 71s on Monday.
