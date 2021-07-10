Can we all agree that the last 15+ months have been hard? The degree of difficulty runs the gamut from mild irritation over a toilet paper shortage to the utter devastation of losing a loved one – and those are definitely not equal – but we’ve all suffered during this pandemic. Thankfully, through Grace and modern science, the vaccines are proving effective and we all have hope for a brighter tomorrow.
With this new hope, and a growing population of vaccinated individuals, we’ve started making plans – plans for vacation, plans for returning to offices, and plans for back-to-school. I never thought I’d see the day when Back-to-School sales in July would make me smile!
At Danville Area Community College, we’re hosting our own Back-to-School sale. We’re offering $600 off full time tuition for fall. That’s about equal to in-district tuition for one 3-credit class. If the cost of tuition is the deciding factor between finishing a two-year degree in four years with a part-time schedule, or a two-year degree in four semesters with a full-time schedule, this was designed with you in mind. There are some restrictions – there always are – and you can’t get a refund if you drop a class, but think about the difference $600 can make in your budget. You could make a car payment, buy gas and groceries, or get school supplies and clothes for your kids, and still get ahead with your own education.
Did you feel expendable during the pandemic? Did you worry that your job would disappear and not return? Maybe it’s time to consider a different career path. If we’ve learned one thing during this whole ordeal, please let it be that life is too short and precious to miss an opportunity to make things better for ourselves, our families, and our community.
If you don’t know which new career would suit you, or how you can make it work financially, stop in and talk to us, we’re trained to help.
Our Career Services staff will talk with you about your talents and interests, and then administer a career assessment to point you in the right direction. The staff at Vermilion County Works can help unemployed or under-employed individuals with financing for expenses related to school – like travel and childcare – as well as tuition. Our financial aid staff are willing and able to walk you through the process of completing federal financial aid forms, understanding your benefits, and finding the right student loans, if necessary. We’re pleased to continue offering the Technology Equipment Loan Program (TELP) – implemented to help students who lacked computers and Internet access when everything went online – even though we’re returning to face-to-face instruction in the fall. Sometimes, the best option for your lifestyle is still an online class, and we won’t let you miss out due to a lack of technology.
I know things may still seem a bit chaotic, but we’ve got this! Another lesson learned in the past 15 months is that we’re resilient, we’re flexible, and we can pivot with the best of them. I hope to see you #backatdacc this fall!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.