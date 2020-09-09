DANVILLE — Danville Area Community College’s Corporate Education is offering Customer Service training, “Creating the Exceptional Customer Experience.”
The training will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at the DACC Bremer Conference Center.
Cost is $149 per person. Lunch will be provided. To register, contact Brittany Woodworth at bwoodworth@dacc.edu or call 443-8779.
All training at DACC is held in compliance with the latest CDC guidelines for COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.