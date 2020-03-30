DANVILLE — CRIS Healthy-Aging Center, along with many community volunteers including employees of the City of Danville, will deliver free emergency food packs for seniors age 60 and older in Vermilion County today.
These individuals are older adults who are part of the Meals on Wheels program at CRIS.
Older adults are in a high-risk category for illness, and it is more important now than ever to keep them safe and healthy at home.
CRIS staff and the volunteers from the City of Danville are preparing to deliver more than 900 meals, all while taking every possible measure to adhere to social distancing protocols. These measures include maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet between themselves and another volunteer or client, wearing personal protective equipment such as gloves, and sanitizing equipment often.
These kits provide seven days of shelf-stable meals for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Each emergency meal pack varies, but will contain seven non-perishable meals. Meal packs may include items such as cereal, fruit bars, grits, graham crackers, tuna salad, lasagna, beef stew, soup and crackers, applesauce, fruit juices, non-fat dry milk, cheese and more.
These emergency meal packs are being given to individuals who are a part of the Meals on Wheels program at CRIS Healthy-Aging Center.
To inquire about the Meals on Wheels program at CRIS Healthy-Aging Center, call 443-2999 or email info@agestrong.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.