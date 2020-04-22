Residents and staff at Bowman Estates enjoyed Crazy Hat Day last week as part of Supportive Living Week. Top, from left to right, are Polly Sullivan, Imogene Beckley and Kenneth Huskisson; at left are Geraldine Willard and dietary manager Angela Rodgers. Supportive Living Week is usually a fun-filled week, filled with celebration, contests and activities surrounding a set theme and is an event that residents look forward to each year. This year the theme chosen by Affordable Assisted Living Coalition was “The Time of Your Life.” However, due to COVID-19, plans for the celebration had to be canceled. Although Bowman wasn’t able to do the events as planned with residents, the staff came together to plan alternative ideas that allowed residents to celebrate the week without having to put their health at risk.

