COVINGTON, Ind. — A planning committee with instructors, administrators, parents, and operational staff has been formed to assist with the formation of the district’s re-entry strategy for fall.
The Covington Community School Corporation School Board heard an update from Superintendent Kevin Smith during its June 8 monthly meeting. The meeting was conducted in alignment with social distancing guidelines.
Smith talked about a plan for re-entering school facilities in the fall. In conjunction, a survey has been published to parents of current students seeking their input to assist the planning process. The survey is open until Sunday.
“We are early in the process,” Smith said. “The input of our school-community will be utilized along with the guidance for school re-entry, published on June 5 by the state of Indiana, to identify a positive and effective process for bringing children back into our facilities.
“We are also working closely with the county health department and officials. A planning committee has been formed to assist with the formation of the corporation re-entry strategy.”
Regarding summer school plans, the board was informed that the weeks of July 13 and 20 are being targeted for summer school. The sessions will be held at the middle and elementary schools, with a focus on beginning the process of bridging the learning gap created due to the closing of schools this past spring.
The 2020 – 2021 approved school calendar launches with the first student day scheduled for Aug. 13.
In other business, the board:
• Approved the hiring of the following staff: Staci Stultz, Middle School instructor; Meghan Hall, Middle High School special education instructor; Brett Holycross, elementary instructor; and Vicki Jones, treasurer.
• Approved summer school staff and school transfers.
• Accepted the resignations of: Trish Edwards, Middle High School special education instructor; Adam Ballard, High School instructor/varsity boys basketball coach; and Mike Thompson, varsity girls and boys golf coach.
• Approved a number of items related to the 2020 Facility Improvement Project, including purchase of new vertical unit ventilators; electrical contractor (Hall Electric); window replacement contractor (Keusch Glass); elementary school front canopy improvement contractor (Schomburg and Schomburg Construction).
• Rejected the proposal from Schomburg and Schomburg Construction for the construction of security vestibule at the elementary school.
• Approved PASCO’s proposal for the installation of a security vestibule at the middle school.
• Approved Danville Flooring’s proposal for the replacement of carpet at the middle school.
• Approved a proposal from Double Bee Fencing to replace fencing at the soccer field and track.
• Placed the new rest room facility project for the athletic complex on hold.
• Approved providing “Grab and Go” lunches through June 30.
• Approved the foods cooperative dairy bids (Prairie Farms) for the 2020 – 2021 school year.
• Reminded those in attendance that all school facilities are closed through June 30.
• Learned that plans for a July 11 graduation are proceeding as previously approved.
