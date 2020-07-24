Presiding Judge Thomas M. O’Shaughnessy announced that he was advised Thursday evening that an employee of the Vermilion County Circuit Clerk’s Office has tested positive for the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.
Judge O’Shaughnessy stated: “This employee has not been assigned to courtroom duty for a number of weeks and office personnel have maintained social distancing and face-covering practices even within non-public spaces. But, in an effort to protect the health and welfare of all courthouse employees and patrons, and the community at large, all employees of the circuit clerk’s office will be required to seek testing and follow all quarantine recommendations of the testing site. All other courthouse employees who have had sustained contact with the one who tested positive are being notified and encouraged to test. In order to accomplish this testing, Chief Circuit Judge Mitchell Shick authorized the closing of the Rita B. Garman Vermilion County Courthouse for Friday, July 24, 2020. All hearings scheduled for that day are cancelled and will be rescheduled. Anyone with a hearing or appointment scheduled for Friday will be notified by mail of the new date and time. The decision with respect to court operations for next week will be made once testing results have been received.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.