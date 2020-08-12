SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 1,645 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 16 additional confirmed deaths.
The Vermilion County Health Department reports 15,198 negative tests, and eight new positive tests (one on his or her 60s, two in their 50s, one in his or her 40s, two in their 30s, one in her or his 20s, and a pre-schooler), bringing the county to a total of 236 positive cases.
Four of the new cases today are related to a positive case from yesterday.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 198,593 cases, including 7,672 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 42,098 specimens for a total of 3,189,801. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Aug. 5–11 is 4.1%.
As of Tuesday night, 1,525 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 357 patients were in the ICU and 129 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.
All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered.
Information for a death previously reported has changed; therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at (800) 889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.