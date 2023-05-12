Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr.'s $75,000 salary increased to $95,000 in 2023, and will increase to $100,000 in 2024, $105,000 in 2025 and $110,000 in 2026. A news story in the Thursday, May 11, edition of the newspaper incorrectly reported that the mayor's salary would increase to $105,000 in 2024, $115,000 in 2025 and $125,000 in 2026.
