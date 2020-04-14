History is being made right now, and although the COVID-19 crisis is not pleasant, the events surrounding it will soon be a prominent part of history in Illinois and elsewhere.
The Illinois State Museum recognizes this, and is already in the process of documenting it through its “Share your Story: Illinois in the COVID-19 Pandemic” collections initiative.
The museum is requesting personal stories, artwork and photos from Illinoisans to document life during the pandemic and will preserve them in its digital archive. For more information, visit illinoisstatemuseum.org.
In the present moment, it might be hard to focus on suitable material for a museum exhibit. But if you have obtained some in whatever form, you might want to take the time to share it with the state museum. Some time from now, a visit there, either directly or remotely, will not only bring back a flood of memories for those who survived it, but also benefit the coming generations who can only learn of it through after-the-fact research.
New Orleans already benefits from a museum which documents recently made history. At the historic Presbytère, part of the Louisiana State Museum system, there is an exhibit which focuses on Hurricane Katrina, the 2005 natural disaster which ravaged the city and left more than a thousand people dead.
The events occurred only 15 years ago, but the exhibit, “Living with Hurricanes: Katrina and Beyond,’’ has a timeless feel as it mixes official documents, televised news coverage and eyewitness accounts from the general public to give visitors a vivid view of the circumstances which surrounded New Orleans during Katrina and its aftermath.
A corononavirus museum exhibit could prove as valuable for the Illinois State Museum, especially with strong public support. If able, why not become part of history?
— Kankakee Daily Journal, April 13, 2020
Gardening a good way to beat cabin fever
We are encouraged to stay at home to remain safe and healthy during this novel coronavirus crisis.
The stay at home part is admittedly difficult to adjust to during this spring like no other. It’s the time of year we have traditionally broke from cabin fever by venturing into the great outdoors to enjoy the improving weather.
While it’s not wise to venture too far, many of us can still enjoy the charms a fine spring day offers by taking up an activity that will enhance the goal of remaining healthy now and into the future. That activity is home gardening.
According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, developing a productive backyard vegetable garden is really easier than you think. You only need a 16 x 10 foot (or smaller) plot of ground in a sunny location with good soil and a stable environment. That area will provide enough space to plant a garden 11 rows wide, with each row 10 feet long. The rows should run north-south to take full advantage of the sun.
With the proper attention and care, a garden this size can produce enough food for a family of four for one summer. If you want variety, it should be no problem as The Farmer’s Almanac lists tomatoes, zucchini squash, peppers, cabbage, bush beans, lettuce, beets, carrots, chard and radishes among the most popular and easiest plants to produce.
We all want to put this pandemic past us and return to normal. But some positives can nonetheless arise from this challenging time, and a new tradition of gardening each year can be one of them. Why not put that green thumb to the test?
— Kankakee Daily Journal, April 14, 2020
