DANVILLE — The City of Danville announces the start of the 2020 Concrete Pavement Patching construction.
Weather permitting, work will begin today on Voorhees Street from Griffin Street to a quarter mile east of Michigan Avenue.
The intersections of James, Koehn and Fowler streets will be closed at Voorhees Street and residents should proceed south to English Street from these areas.
After the completion of Voorhees Street, the concrete pavement patching work will proceed onto Bowman Avenue from 1511 N. Bowman Ave., Shark's Grill, to the intersection of Bowman Avenue and Voorhees Street.
Once Bowman Avenue has been completed, the concrete pavement patching construction will proceed onto Southgate Drive from Customer Place to approximately a half mile south of Interstate 74.
These construction limits are anticipated to be completed (weather permitting) by Aug. 21. Motorists should expect delays and exercise caution around the work zone. Alternate routes are highly recommended.
