HILLSBORO, Indiana — Up next in Myers Dinner Theatre’s 24th Anniversary season will be the Off-Broadway musical, The Ark, which opened Friday and runs through Oct. 11. Featuring an intimate cast and beautiful score, audiences will board Noah’s Ark, where they will meet the beloved prophet, and his cherished family, all floating toward an unknown fate.
A fresh take on a familiar tale, it is the story of how one family learns to brave life’s rough waters by sticking together. Michael McLean, the renowned composer of more than 20 best-selling albums, provides an uplifting score, ranging from pop to gospel.
There will be weekday and Saturday matinees at noon with curtain at 1:30 p.m.
Friday and Saturday evening performances seat for dinner at 6 p.m. with curtain at 8 and Sunday twilight with seating for dinner at 5 and curtain at 6:30. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 765-798-4902 Ext. 2, or by visiting the website at www.myersdt.com.
Performance dates vary, so please consult the online calendar for show dates and times. Theatre prices are $44 for dinner and theatre, $32 for students (ages 4-18), and show-only for $30. Prices do not include taxes and handling fee.
Myers Dinner Theatre is located at 108 Water Street in Hillsboro, Indiana.
