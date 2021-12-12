Mai Nguyen’s artwork showing “We Are All Connected” was the local winner of the Danville Lions Club’s Peace Poster Contest. Mai, 11, is a fifth-grader at Schlarman Academy south campus.
Students ages 11, 12 and 13 were asked to create a poster via drawing or painting to express their feelings about what peace, tolerance and international understanding mean to them. Mai’s colorful poster shows wildlife, fishes, plants, butterflies and other creatures living in harmony. Runners-up were Jocelyn Wear, 11, and Evan Canfield, 11, both Schlarman students. Honorable mention went to Simone Modest, a sixth-grader who attends the Boys & Girls Club.
Lions Club International sponsors the contest each year, with this year’s theme being “We Are All Connected.” The local winner, who will receive a $100 award, advanced to the regional level. All local entries are on display at E&B Gifts, 1236 N. Walnut St.
Danville Lions Club appreciates the efforts of Schlarman Academy Principal Mark Janesky, the Boys & Girls Club and the students who participated.
Another service offered to the community by the Danville Lions Club is the opportunity for residents to apply for assistance with vision and hearing needs year-round. Submit a written request describing your need for assistance to Danville Lions Club, P.O. Box 1396, Danville, IL 61834 and you will be contacted by a committee member to discuss your request. Over the years residents have received financial help for medical needs, glasses, hearing aids, and more from the Lions. The Lions motto is “We Serve.”
