The Hoopeston City Council met Tuesday evening with the following items covered.
The council passed the Ongoing Services Agreement with The Grant Helpers that Alderwoman Kellie Ferrell presented. The vote was 7-0 in favor.
Alderman Bob Porth also was given the OK on his bill for the Appropriation Ordinance. The vote was 7-0.
Several things were brought up about the water department but none were voted on at this meeting.
In other business, the Skate Jam will be August 5th to raise funds to expand the skate park. The expansion would be approximately 10 feet north and 10 feet east of the present location.
April Jones, regarding the skate pad, said there was a plan to put in a dividing fence up to prevent young children from running onto the skate pad which could be dangerous for both the skaters and the young children. The group was given the OK to put up a temporary fence to keep young kids from wandering onto the area until money was raised to to help put in a skate park fence.
The City of Hoopeston said it would not be putting any money into the project at this time.
Alderwoman Robin Lawson did not accept the EMA truck bid. It will be put up for bid once more.
The council discussed whether or not to repair the sirens. The group touched on the cost to repair the sirens, which would be around $5,000 or replace them for $25,000. More information was needed to continue the discussion.
The Hoopeston City Council will next meet the first week of July at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.