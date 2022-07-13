If 153 toddlers die in Vermilion County in 2022, it is shocking. However, the statistic of 153 Vermilion County residents inducing "pregnancy terminations" in 2020 is nothing (Commercial-News, June 25). Sadly, Illinois is hardened to the reality of abortion, and ignorant of its consequences. Beware false narratives.
Columnist Bill Ketter (June 28 edition) writes the reversal of Roe v. Wade is evidence of politics at the Supreme Court. Ketter is wrong. A politicized decision would have "discovered" the right to life for the fetus in the Constitution. The 1973 Roe v. Wade decision was judicial activism, creating rather than interpreting law. In a democracy, a committee of nine judges ought not "create" constitutional rights. There is a process for amending the Constitution without judicial tyranny. Obviously, Roe v. Wade was never "received" by half the country. Its reversal frees us from that tyranny. Beware of polls.
Illinois' radical pro-abortion regime is not what the people want. Abortion at taxpayer expense, through all nine months of pregnancy, and without parental notification, is not popular. It is what the leadership of the Democratic Party wants. In fact, Chris Butler, a Democratic candidate in Illinois Congressional District 1 (Chicago area), did not support that. He placed fifth in a field of 17.
Expect more Democratic candidates to split with their party leadership in the future. Forty-nine years of judicial tyranny preaching the pro-abortion creed failed to persuade. Let the people resolve the issue themselves.
L. E. Smith, Danville
