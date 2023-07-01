Hard to believe, but 35 years have passed since Bob Wright — a Commercial-News legend if there ever was one — died at age 72. It was a loss to his friends and family, the newspaper, and most of all, to Danville, his beloved hometown.
Like thousands of other C-N readers, I had enjoyed Bob’s wonderful columns and editorials for many years. Looking back, I think that his deep love of local history got me interested in it, too. He could make the past shake a leg, for sure.
Bob loved Danville, and Danville loved Bob. He was born in Danville, educated in Danville, and he spent his entire life in Danville, excepting his service during World War II. After editing the school newspaper at Danville High, he joined the Commercial-News reporting staff in 1939. He retired as editorial page editor in 1978 but continued to write a weekly column until his death on July 7, 1988.
When Laurie and I returned to town in 1983, Bob was among the first to welcome me home. We were great friends from then on. When the First National Bank hired Bob to author “Danville: A Pictorial History,” Bob asked me to write the foreword. More than once, he and I were recruited to talk about local history for the “Leadership Danville” program. We’d ride around in a van, visiting historic sites and telling the young civic leaders about them.
Bob, with his white hair, fair complexion, and immaculate suits and ties, always stood out. He was witty and engaging, patriotic, generous, kind, informed and engaged. And being an old newspaperman, he was like Galileo: he knew the Earth was round.
When Bob wasn’t spurring the public to action editorially, he was walking the walk. He helped save the Dr. William Fithian home — now the Vermilion County Museum — and the Lamon House. He was a founder of the Vermilion County Museum Society, Ward Hill Lamon Civil War Roundtable, Danville Jaycees and Danville Humane Society. He was active in Red Mask Players for nearly 50 years. He served on the Danville Public Library board, the Laura Lee Fellowship board and the Salvation Army board. He helped save the Fischer Theater.
“He exuded optimism and faith in the Danville he loved,” Commercial-News Managing Editor Chuck Carpenter said in tribute. “ … He was a model of how others could contribute to their community.”
“He was a historical anchor,” John Sanders, former chairman of the English Department at Danville High School, said then. “The most wonderful thing about him was that he walked, and felt, and heard the streets of Danville and was able to give all of us a sense of living history.”
Gannett News Service once offered Bob a reporting position in Washington, D.C. It was the opportunity of a lifetime, but Bob’s love of Danville won out.
We all were lucky that day. Very lucky.
