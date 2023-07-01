Researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign are working with Native American tribes across the country to digitize oral histories collected in the late 1960s and early 1970s with the goal of making such materials accessible online. Illinois is one of seven universities that are part of the Doris Duke Native Oral History Revitalization Project. Read the Illinois News Bureau report at https://tinyurl.com/5heek696 . The Doris Duke Charitable Foundation (DDCF) has also posted news of this project at https://tinyurl.com/49d3n9bp.
“The project stems from a philanthropic endeavor funded by Doris Duke during her life. In 1966, Duke began awarding grants to universities ... [to collect] oral histories from Native leaders …[and] return these stories to the tribes … that provided them…. By 2010, more than 6,500 recordings were collected and archived at the participating universities.” The collections include 150 indigenous cultures.
Women & children in Civil War
During the Civil War it has been estimated that 250,000-420,000 boys under the age of 18 (and some as young as 12) served in either the United States or Confederate States armies. Also, conservative estimates put the number of women who disguised themselves as men to serve in combat at between 400 and 750. An article in the New York Almanak (at https://tinyurl.com/mrx8fern) mentions that a new book by A. J. Schenkman, “Unexpected Bravery: Women and Children of the Civil War,” tells the story of these soldiers.
Story of Lincoln’s assassin online
Smithsonian Magazine has posted an interesting article online, “The Final Hours of John Wilkes Booth,” at http://tinyurl.com/mph2mds . The article is an excerpt from James L. Swanson’s book, “Manhunt: the 12 Day Chase For Lincoln’s Killer.” (It should be remembered that Booth shot Lincoln on April 27, 1865, and was on the run for 12 days; this author provides exciting details.)
Tips to start a family history
The National Genealogical Society (NGS) has posted 9 tips for beginners who are starting to research a family history at https://tinyurl.com/2p86a7fn . Included are links to free forms that genealogists use: an NGS pedigree chart and a NGS family group sheet—both essential for recording family data. Also, learn how to use the primary databases: FamilySearch, Ancestry, Findmypast, and MyHeritage. Happy hunting!
Tips for deciphering old handwriting
Handwritten documents often contain a wealth of family information but are sometimes difficult to read because of the old handwriting styles. Legacy Tree has posted 5 tips to help decipher such handwriting at https://tinyurl.com/yckfzm6w . Be sure to “remember that spelling, punctuation, and capitalization were not standardized until the 19th century.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.