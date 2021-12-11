In honor of Veterans Day, Landmarks Illinois published its new online database of over 300 historic World War I monuments and memorials in Illinois at https://tinyurl.com/3hcuv6ec. Monuments in the database are located in 158 different counties. The Pritzker Military Foundation’s Grant, which helped finance the completion of the database, also helped preserve 13 aging WWI memorials in the state. Visit the database at https://tinyurl.com/2k59djcx .
WWI Veterans’ News
Guy Burrell Conner, who grew up in Sparta Township in Indiana, kept a diary while in the US Navy during WWI. Excerpts from his diary, along with first person accounts of 6 other Hoosiers, are in a new book, Fighting Hoosiers, published by Indiana University Press. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/2p96zsmf.
The 100-year anniversary of the first interment ceremony at Arlington Cemetery’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, November 11, 2021, was celebrated with appropriate recognition. Chris Gibbons has written a moving article concerning the prayers that were for the first unknown soldier that was buried there, since the ship that was bringing that soldier’s remains came close to capsizing. Read details at https://tinyurl.com/4am3k5e8 .
To read dozens of additional informative articles on WWI veterans visit the Doughboy Foundation website at https://tinyurl.com/bdh2sdvz . “A man is only missing if he is forgotten.”
How Pearl Harbor Mysteries Solved
The importance of DNA technology cannot be over-emphasized in the identification of veterans’ remains from the bombing at Pearl Harbor in 1941. Read how “the military found a pioneering way to decipher a forensic puzzle” at https://tinyurl.com/tdsz4h7d .
Need Birth Data From 1950 Census?
For anyone needing a birth certificate for such purposes as Social Security benefits, obtaining a passport, insurance claim, etc., it is possible to request a search of census records (1950 and later) since they “often are accepted as evidence of age, citizenship, and place of birth.” An Application for Search of Census Records, Form BC-600, must be filed by the person whose census record is requested and requires a $65 fee. The Form BC-600 can be found at https://tinyurl.com/4ct6sfda.
Another Victory for Reclaim the Records
Reclaim the Records is a not-for-profit group of historians, genealogists, and researchers who have been working to identify important genealogical records that are not online or available to the public. Using state Freedom of Information laws, they have forced states to make such data available. The most recent records being made available are New Jersey 1901-1929 birth records. Read The New York Almanack article at https://tinyurl.com/5n6ek724 .
RootsTech 2022 Now Open
FamilySearch has announced that RootsTech 2022, “the largest family history event in the world,” scheduled to be online March 3-5, 2022, is now open with free registration. Visit https://tinyurl.com/5cjk67wj to explore the sessions, visit the Expo Hall, and register free.
“With thousands of classes, inspiring speakers, meaningful activities, and joyful connections, RootsTech brings the human family together like no other event.”
