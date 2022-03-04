“The Auschwitz Experience in the Art of Prisoners” Exhibit opens for public viewing on Sunday at the Vermilion County Museum, 116 N. Gilbert Street, in Danville.
The exhibit is comprised of 24 panels depicting the artwork of 12 survivors of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Camp in Poland during World War II.
The exhibit showcases 60 pieces that depict the experiences the survivors had during the Holocaust.
This showing is the U.S. premiere of the exhibit.
Sunday’s Grand opening will begin at 1:30 and go to 5 p.m.
There will be a special opening presentation from 3-3:30 p.m on the history of Auschwitz.
There will be presentations, music, light refreshments and tours of the exhibit.
There will be tours available for the exhibit Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through the month of March. The exhibit closes March 31.
The exhibit will also be presented in the library at Danville Area Community College from April 1 through April 8.
“The Auschwitz Experience in the Art of Prisoners” is a product of The Holocaust Education Center of the Champaign-Urbana Jewish Federation.
This exhibit presents the fate of the victims of the largest German concentration and extermination camp, KL Auschwitz, through the works of those who survived. Terrible living conditions, starvation and continuous tiredness due to exhausting long-lasting work were the inherent elements of the camp’s existence, accompanied by beating and constant humiliation.
In their works, the former prisoners — artists — decided to make an attempt at presentation of this hell on earth prepared by the German Nazis.
One of the missions of the CU Jewish Federation is to teach about the Holocaust.
This exhibit is a unique opportunity to educate people through art created by Holocaust survivors. The exhibit is especially meaningful to CUJF Executive Director Linda Bauer, as her mother was a survivor of Auschwitz.
