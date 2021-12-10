When lobbying for an accessible college education 75 years ago, Miss Mary Miller called it a “chance for all.” As a matter of fact, Danville Area Community College offers as many chances as you need to successfully complete the goals you’ve set for yourself. Second chances happen to be our specialty.
Meet Joseph Sergent.
In 2005, Joseph Sergent started his educational journey at DACC in the inaugural year of the College Express career and technical education program as a high school junior. During his final two years at Jamaica High School, he took classes in computer networking.
After graduating high school he chose to serve six years in the United States Army, which included a 9-month tour in Afghanistan. After being honorably discharged in 2012, he returned to DACC to finish his studies.
Sadly, as often occurs with returning adult students, life happened and Joseph was unable to complete his semester. Regrettably, Joseph experienced another common pitfall for students who stop-out in the midst of their studies — he had a balance due on his college account and he was unable to enroll for future semesters until it was paid.
Fortunately, DACC’s Second Chance program was available to set Joseph back on the path to his education goals. This scholarship is designed to give former students with past-due balances — at least two years old — a chance to register for classes in a degree or certificate program and have their balance forgiven. To qualify, participants must meet application and ongoing requirements like career counseling, minimum GPA, and completion within four years. Prospective candidates must complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), meet with a Financial Aid counselor at DACC, and submit a personal statement about their education/career goals and how they are going to meet their current and future financial commitments. Applications are due by November 15 for spring enrollment and June 15 for fall enrollment. A committee reviews the applications and acts as mentors for those students who are chosen for a Second Chance Scholarship.
Joseph is a Second Chance success story. Back at DACC since spring 2020, he resumed his studies in Computer Science and is on track to complete his Associate degree in May 2022. For the past year Joseph has been the Veteran Center Liaison for the DACC Veterans Lounge, where he manages the Center and mentors other student veterans on campus. Since his return to class, Joseph has earned and maintained a perfect 4.0 GPA and is one of Professor Kathy Hunter’s star pupils.
Recognizing his talent and potential, Professor Hunter recommended that Joseph apply for a position at Hub City, an industry leader in identity access management that has recently located its offices in Rossville. He started his new job as a Systems Engineer for Hub City this week.
We’re proud of Joseph, his determination, and his accomplishments. He not only embodies the purpose of the Second Chance Scholarship, but ultimately, the dream that Miss Miller had all those years ago — a (second) chance for all.
