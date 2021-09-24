Here are today's online Crossword Puzzle and the daily Advice/Comics page in PDF and JPEG formats.
Click on the PDF or JPEG file you wish to view or download.
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: September 24, 2021 @ 3:55 pm
of Covington died Sep. 21 at Franciscan Health, Crawfordsville. Visitation is 12-2p (EST) Sunday, Sep. 26, 2021, at Sunset's Covington Chapel with service at 2pm. Please visit www.sunsetfuneralhome.com
CAYUGA, Ind. - Robert Almy Sr., 96, of Cayuga passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 9:28 p.m. CDT at Colonial Manor in Danville, Illinois. He was born July 16, 1925 in Danville, Illinois to the late William and Florence (Baird) Almy. He married Alberta Boggess August 25, 1945 in Indian…
John Allen Mains, 47, of Charlotte, NC formerly of Decatur, IL passed away September 13, 2021,. Services at 10:30 a.m., September 29, 2021, at the Mt.Zion Presbyterian Church, Mt. Zion, IL. Expanded obituary can be viewed at dawson-wikoff.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.