Charles J. Rheynard, 70, of Westville, formally of Battle Creek, MI, passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. He was born on December 27, 2021, the son of Charles and Cora Lee Rheynard. Charles left behind his wife of 17 years, Cheryl, 5 daughters, 2 sons, 9 grandchildren, and 3 great grandc…
July 31, 1932 - March 22,2021 Richard returned to our Heavenly Father peacefully at home in Danville on March 22, 2021. Eldest son of Earl V. and Nancy Atwood, brother to Nancy E. Atwood and Frank C. Atwood, who all preceded him to their Heavenly home. Surviving children, Alice A. Price (Wil…
Marshall D. Pridemore, 98, of Westville, passed away on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville, IL. he was born on November 23, 1922, in Danville, Illinois, the son of Joseph and Iva (Hensley) Pridemore. He was united in marriage to Caroline Lipowsky on Febru…
