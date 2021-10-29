Here are today's online Crossword Puzzle and the daily Advice/Comics page in PDF and JPEG formats.
Click on the PDF or JPEG file you wish to view or download.
CATLIN - Norma J. Selsor, 94, formerly of Catlin, passed at 12:35 am Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at her son's home in Wappapello, Missouri. She was born June 26, 1927, in Sidell, Illinois to William C. & Pearl M. Berlin Baker. Norma married William E. Selsor July 11, 1945, in Danville, …
Judy Ann Schweigert, 73, of Georgetown, IL died August 31, 2021 at her home. She was born October 7, 1948 to Bill and Fern Treadway of Tilton, IL. Judy married Francis David Schweigert August 30, 1980. For many years, Judy and Dave lived in Missouri where she worked for the Indian Point Cham…
55, of Westville passed away on October 26, 2021. Visitation will be 2pm-7pm, Friday, October 29, 2021 at Sunset-Urbas Funeral Chapel, 414 S State St, Westville, IL 61883.
