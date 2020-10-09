Here are today's online Crossword Puzzle and the daily Advice/Comics page in PDF format.
Click on the PDF file you wish to view or download.
DANVILLE - Daniel "Dan" Huffine, 63, of Danville, went to be with his Lord and Savior at 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday (October 7, 2020) at his residence with his family by his side. Dan was born December 19, 1956 in LaGrange, Indiana. He was the son of Newton and Ann Pyle Huffine. Dan married Ramo…
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.