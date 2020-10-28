Here are today's online Crossword Puzzle and the daily Advice/Comics page in PDF and JPEG formats.
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Updated: October 28, 2020 @ 4:23 pm
It is with great sorrow that we announce the death of the beloved father and friend, Frank Burke. Frank was born in Chicago, IL to Gunner and Elizabeth Burke along with his sister Marcela. Frank was married to Anna Lee Burke (nee Kellogg) on July 2 1978, sadly his beloved Anna passed away in…
